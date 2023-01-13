• Porsche Canada announces a record year for vehicle sales in Canada in 2022.

• Porsche also posted a record year in the United States.

• The Cayenne and Macan SUVs led the way for the German automaker, here and around the world.

• In 2022, the 911 outsold the Taycan.

The year just ended was a good one for Porsche as the automaker recorded its best sales results in both Canada and the United States. These results are in line with the recovery of sales across the industry in 2022, but also with the increases seen around the world with luxury car manufacturers.

Overall, Porsche saw a 3-percent increase in sales worldwide in 2022 compared to 2021. In the U.S., the automaker eked out a new record with 70,065 vehicles were sold, or 40 models more than 2021. The most encouraging sign was the fourth quarter result. The company sold 20,995 units, a 14-percent improvement over 2021. At that rate, Porsche would sell nearly 82,000 models over a full year.

Photo: Porsche 2022 Porsche Cayenne

SUVs leading the charge

The most popular Porsche-badged model was the Macan, with 23,688 units sold. It was followed by the Cayenne at 21,194 units, then the 911 at 10,204. The latter passed the 10,000 mark for the second time in a row in the United States. The Taycan took fourth place with 7,271 sales, followed by the Panamera at 4,224 and the 718 (Boxster and Taycan) at 3,484.

Despite the recovery across the industry, supply chain issues were still present in 2022. Given that, Porsche had an excellent year.

Globally, the company delivered 309,884 vehicles in 2022 (up from 301,915 in 2021).

Porsche also registered strong years in China (-2% to 93,286 units) and Europe (+7% to 62,685), the world’s two largest markets, especially considering that China was still under restrictions in 2022. Worldwide, the Cayenne remained the best-selling model ahead of the Macan (95,605 vs. 86,724). Note that the 911 finished the year ahead of the Taycan (40,410 vs. 34,801).

In Canada

Here at home, Porsche Cars Canada announced sales of 9,195 units, surpassing its previous best annual result of 2021. Porsche Certified Pre-Owned sales also set a record with 3,053 vehicles sold.

"We are delighted to report best-ever Canadian results in what has been a challenging year for the industry," said John Cappella, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are off a to great start as Porsche prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary as well as 60 years of the iconic 911 later this year.”

Photo: D.Heyman 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Targa

Au Canada

Chez nous, Porsche Cars Canada a annoncé aujourd’hui des ventes de 9195 unités, dépassant ainsi son résultat annuel précédent de 2021. Les ventes de véhicules d’occasion certifiés Porsche ont également établi un record avec 3053 transactions déclarées.

« Nous sommes ravis d’annoncer les meilleurs résultats jamais enregistrés au Canada au cours d’une année qui a été difficile pour l’industrie », a déclaré John Cappella, président et chef de la direction de Porsche Cars Canada. « Nous avons pris un excellent départ alors que Porsche se prépare à célébrer son 75e anniversaire ainsi que les 60 ans de l’emblématique 911 plus tard cette année. »