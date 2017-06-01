Porche Working on a Simpler, Lower-Priced Taycan

The Porsche Taycan, the first-ever all-electric car from the German automaker, has generated a ton of buzz over the last couple of years - not least because of its hefty pricing, served up on all versions offered for pre-order up to now.

Those Porsche fans who found that pricing just too steep may soon be able to dive in. That news comes from a conversation Car and Driver had with Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche board member in charge of research and development. He confirmed that a two-wheel-drive Taycan is in development, saying,

"There will be a rear-wheel-drive model with a smaller battery to make it more accessible price-wise." - Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche

The executive added that the model would be offered first in markets where consumers don’t necessarily go for AWD models, for instance China. In 2021 the North American market would get it, followed quickly by the U.K. Although to be clear, the Car and Driver report mentions the U.S. specifically. It’s too early to know if Canada would piggy-back on its southern neighbour’s back to get the new, more-affordable Taycan.

On the other hand, a look at Porsche’s modus operandi with its new models and the numerous variants it usually produces tells us we can probably to expect to see it at Canadian dealerships.

As for the “smaller battery” Michael Steiner referred to, it will surely mean a reduced range for the model, but nothing drastic. Power should also be diminished, though in that respect also we can expect this Taycan to be quite capable performance-wise.

