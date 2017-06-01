Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Porche Working on a Simpler, Lower-Priced Taycan

The Porsche Taycan, the first-ever all-electric car from the German automaker, has generated a ton of buzz over the last couple of years - not least because of its hefty pricing, served up on all versions offered for pre-order up to now.

Those Porsche fans who found that pricing just too steep may soon be able to dive in. That news comes from a conversation Car and Driver had with Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche board member in charge of research and development. He confirmed that a two-wheel-drive Taycan is in development, saying,

"There will be a rear-wheel-drive model with a smaller battery to make it more accessible price-wise."

- Dr. Michael Steiner, Porsche

The executive added that the model would be offered first in markets where consumers don’t necessarily go for AWD models, for instance China. In 2021 the North American market would get it, followed quickly by the U.K. Although to be clear, the Car and Driver report mentions the U.S. specifically. It’s too early to know if Canada would piggy-back on its southern neighbour’s back to get the new, more-affordable Taycan.

On the other hand, a look at Porsche’s modus operandi with its new models and the numerous variants it usually produces tells us we can probably to expect to see it at Canadian dealerships.

As for the “smaller battery” Michael Steiner referred to, it will surely mean a reduced range for the model, but nothing drastic. Power should also be diminished, though in that respect also we can expect this Taycan to be quite capable performance-wise.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Porsche Taycan 4S, charging input
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Taycan 4S, charging input

You May Also Like

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche this week rolled out a new base version of its All-electric Taycan model. With a price point hovering around $113,000, the Porsche Taycan 4S will tak...

2020 Porsche Taycan First Drive: A Star is Born

2020 Porsche Taycan First Drive: A Star is Born

With the Taycan, Porsche shows the way, as it has so often in the past. This time the automaker makes the eloquent demonstration that it’s possible to preser...

Porsche Taycan Sales Likely to Outpace Those of 911 in Year One

Porsche Taycan Sales Likely to Outpace Those of 911 in Ye...

At the current pace of pre-orders, Porsche will likely sell more of its all-electric Taycan than of the 911 in the coming year. Already scheduled production ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen Restarts Production in Germany; Zw...
Article
2021 Hyundai Veloster N
A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Ve...
Article
Concours d'élégance at Pebble Beach, in 2017
Cancelled: Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance L...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 