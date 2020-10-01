Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Porsche Preparing a Worldwide Recall of Taycan

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It is being reported that Porsche is about to issue a global recall of its new Taycan EV, due to a number of complaints by owners of their vehicle suffering a sudden loss of power.

On May 17, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) in the U.S. opened an investigation into the reports, which included nine complaints by owners “alleging a loss of motive power while in motion”, which could happen at any speed and without warning. In six of those cases, owners were unable to restart the car.

Both 2021 and 2021 editions of the Taycan figure in the complaints filed with the NHTSA. The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) reports that a loss of charge in the EV’s 12-volt auxiliary battery could potentially be behind the problem, as it might be deactivating the entire electrical system and preventing the powertrain from functioning.

Bloomberg has reported, citing “people familiar with the matter”, that Porsche is preparing to announce a global recall in the next few days to address the problem. The fix involves correcting a software glitch believed to lie at the root of the issue.

That issue may spread beyond Porsche walls as well. The NHTSA’s ODI also asked parent company Volkswagen for information regarding the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, as part of its “comparable analysis of peer vehicles” of the Taycan. In other words, those models use electric powertrains similar to their Porsche cousin’s and could be prone to the same problem. The agency may also look closely at the new Taycan Cross Turismo variant, just introduced for the 2021 model-year.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Porsche Taycan S 2020
Photo: Porsche
Porsche Taycan S 2020

You May Also Like

Porsche Unveils New Taycan Variant With Rear-Wheel Drive

Porsche Unveils New Taycan Variant With Rear-Wheel Drive

Porsche adds a fourth version to the Taycan lineup, this time in the form of a base-model rear-wheel drive model. Sadly for fans of RWD driving here, the new...

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S : Our (Not Too) Wintry Test Drive

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S : Our (Not Too) Wintry Test Drive

Auto123 takes another look at the Porsche Taycan 4S 2020, this time in winter conditions. Except that Mother Nature saw fit to deprive us of winter condition...

Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

Porsche Has Already Sold 10,000 of its Taycan

Porsche popped its britches a little bit today in announcing it has already sold 10,000 of its new Taycan electric model since the start of the year. Even be...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The Ford F-150 on the production line
Ford Will Idle Production at Some U.S. Plants...
Article
Volvo Concept Recharge
Volvo Shows New Concept Recharge, Previewing ...
Article
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Makes a First Visit to Ca...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes Out a Poor Old Ferrari 488 Pista
A Mighty Renault Twingo Takes...
Video
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Tire Review
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Ti...
Video
Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 