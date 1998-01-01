Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Porta-Potty Gets its Kicks on Route 66… Until Police Arrest It

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Many of you are surely wondering by this point if the year 2020 can possibly get any weirder. The answer is, yes, it can. And proof is right here in this video:

In what might be an all-time first in automotive history, a porta-potty was filmed rolling along on Route 66 in the neighborhood of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Fans of Breaking Bad will surely nod their heads in understanding…

There are currently two videos circulating online that captured the scene. In the first one featured above, you can see the porta-potty crossing an intersection, apparently staying perfectly within its lane, while other motorists sit idly by in astonishment. Another sequence was apparently shot from two vehicles (one following the errant toilet and another showing the moment of the big arrest).

Photo: YouTube (KOAX)

It has not been independently confirmed if there was anyone inside the freedom-seeking porta-potty during its little joyride.

What could possibly have led to this scene? Strong winds, we’re told. Fittingly, the jokers who edited the second video soundtracked it with Dust in the Wind, by Kansas. Good choice.

Fortunately, local police managed to stop laughing and intervened in time to prevent any accident.

Now, if this had happened in the vicinity of the top of Niagara Falls…

You May Also Like

Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75

Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 ...

In Minnesota, a man recently bought back the 1957 Chevrolet pickup truck that his grandfather sold 44 years ago, from the original buyer... for the same astr...

After a Million Miles With his Frontier, Nissan Gives Owner a New One

After a Million Miles With his Frontier, Nissan Gives Own...

After driving his 2007 Nissan Frontier for a million miles, a Chicago resident was offered a 2020 model by the manufacturer. The irony is that it's virtually...

Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Goliath 6X6: Ready for the Second Wave

Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Goliath 6X6: Ready for...

The dedicated modifying of vehicles can and does lead to some insane creations. Case in point, this Trail Boss Z71 version of the Chevrolet Silverado, concei...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Fake Wood on the Jeep Grand Wagoneer? FCA Con...
Article
Montreal Auto Show Will Take Place Online in ...
Article
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Presents its new 2022 Tucson
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Introduces the Tremor Version of the Ranger Pickup
Ford Introduces the Tremor Ve...
Video
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package Review: At What Price, Reason?
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Hi...
Video
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Startup
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 T...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 