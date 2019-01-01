The first 2022 Acura NSX Type S Just Sold for 1.1 million

The modern NSX will be in its final year in 2022 and to celebrate the event in a big way, Acura has decided to only produce an even more powerful version, the Type S. It was presented last Friday as a star attraction of the Pebble Beach auto rally in California.

Now, the very first 2022 NSX to leave the factory has just been sold at an auction held by the Mecum group, and the sale price, as expected, reached the stratosphere: $1.1 million USD. Which is considerably more than the roughly $171,500 USD price tag attached to the model. The Canadian price for the 2022 NSX Type S is $221,500 CAD.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!



However, and it must be emphasized, it was all for a good cause, as the car was offered at auction for charity. Proceeds of the sale will be used to send educational activity packages to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program developed by COSI, the Center for Science and Industry in Columbus, Ohio. This is an appropriate charity, given the highly technological nature of the NSX, and also the fact that it was built in the same area, specifically Marysville, Ohio, not far from Columbus.

The NSX Type S is the most powerful in the history of the model; the engine delivers 600 hp and 492 ft-lb of torque in this application. Only 350 units will be built in the world and 15 will head to Canada.