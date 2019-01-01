Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The first 2022 Acura NSX Type S Just Sold for 1.1 million

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The modern NSX will be in its final year in 2022 and to celebrate the event in a big way, Acura has decided to only produce an even more powerful version, the Type S. It was presented last Friday as a star attraction of the Pebble Beach auto rally in California.

Now, the very first 2022 NSX to leave the factory has just been sold at an auction held by the Mecum group, and the sale price, as expected, reached the stratosphere: $1.1 million USD. Which is considerably more than the roughly $171,500 USD price tag attached to the model. The Canadian price for the 2022 NSX Type S is $221,500 CAD.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
 
However, and it must be emphasized, it was all for a good cause, as the car was offered at auction for charity. Proceeds of the sale will be used to send educational activity packages to the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program developed by COSI, the Center for Science and Industry in Columbus, Ohio. This is an appropriate charity, given the highly technological nature of the NSX, and also the fact that it was built in the same area, specifically Marysville, Ohio, not far from Columbus.

The NSX Type S is the most powerful in the history of the model; the engine delivers 600 hp and 492 ft-lb of torque in this application. Only 350 units will be built in the world and 15 will head to Canada.

 

You May Also Like

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S

Acura has introduced the 2022 NSX Type S at Monterey Car Week in California, The automaker confirmed previously that this high-performance variant is its way...

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Type S Variant Marks the Acura NSX’s Swan Song in 2022

Acura will end production of the NSX after 2022. For its last lap, the NSX gets a limited Type S variant, and only that. Production will be limited to 350 un...

Acura Unveils 2019 Acura NSX, Releases Details and (U.S.) Pricing

Acura Unveils 2019 Acura NSX, Releases Details and (U.S.)...

Acura is at Pebble Beach for Monterey Car Week and used the occasion to unveil the 2019 Acura NSX. Here are images and details on the sports model, which get...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Will Be Good for...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco Badlands
2021 Ford Bronco First Drive: A Successful Fi...
Review
2019 Ram 1500 Classic
Ram recalls 266,000 trucks
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Meet the very last NSX, coming for 2022 as a Type S
Meet the very last NSX, comin...
Video
A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911
A documentary on the making o...
Video
Volkswagen Previews All-Electric ID.5 Coupe-Style SUV
Volkswagen Previews All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 