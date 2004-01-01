Photo: Hyundai The revised new Hyundai Palisade, front

Hyundai has shared a couple of images that hint at a fairly mild design tweak of its Palisade midsize SUV, this ahead of the revised model’s official debut at the New York Auto Show on April 13th.

The focus here is on the vehicle’s front end, so to learn more about the silhouette, back end or interior of the next Palisade, we’ll have to wait another week. Same goes for any changes to the powertrain, although we don’t expect any big modifications on that front, if any.

Back to that front end. The front fascia has clearly gotten some love from Hyundai’s stylists. The LED lights on it are different, and the model now features a nose that looks even more prominent and vertical than before.

For more, stay tuned next week, more precisely on April 13 at 9:45 AM EDT.

