Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Hyundai Teases Tweaked Palisade Coming to NY Auto Show

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The revised new Hyundai Palisade, front
Photo: Hyundai
The revised new Hyundai Palisade, front

Hyundai has shared a couple of images that hint at a fairly mild design tweak of its Palisade midsize SUV, this ahead of the revised model’s official debut at the New York Auto Show on April 13th.

The focus here is on the vehicle’s front end, so to learn more about the silhouette, back end or interior of the next Palisade, we’ll have to wait another week. Same goes for any changes to the powertrain, although we don’t expect any big modifications on that front, if any.

Back to that front end. The front fascia has clearly gotten some love from Hyundai’s stylists. The LED lights on it are different, and the model now features a nose that looks even more prominent and vertical than before.

For more, stay tuned next week, more precisely on April 13 at 9:45 AM EDT.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The revised new Hyundai Palisade, profile
Photo: Hyundai
The revised new Hyundai Palisade, profile

You May Also Like

First Glimpse of the next Lexus LX

First Glimpse of the next Lexus LX

The Lexus LX is getting a new look for 2022 and a first image giving us an idea of what to expect has been released. This time, the model won’t be accompanie...

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus Will introduce 2nd-Generation NX on June 11

Lexus will introduce the second generation of its NX SUV on June 11. Expect some changes, of course, but also some continuity, as the NX has been a solid sal...

Infiniti Teases First Interior Image of the 2022 QX60

Infiniti Teases First Interior Image of the 2022 QX60

Infiniti has teased a first image of the interior of the upcoming revised 2022 QX60, which will get its global presentation on June 23. At that point we shou...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The future Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Another Tease of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Be...
Article
Scott Bell, Vice President, Global Chevrolet, and Marissa West, President and Managing Director, GM Canada
GM Will Spend $2 Billion to Upgrade Plants, I...
Article
Cadillac Lyriq
Canadian Production of Cadillac Lyriq Starts ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 