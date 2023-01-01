Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2023 Toyota GR 86 Pricing Announced for Canada

2023 Toyota GR 86, profile
Photo: Toyota
Photo: Toyota

You could argue the announcement by Toyota Canada of pricing for the 2023 GR 86 was, well, unnecessary. That’s because the model gets no notable changes for the next model-year, but also no price increase.

That’s not much of a surprise, of course, given that this new edition of the GR 86 debuted only last year.

In any event, the starting price for the 2023 edition’s base model is thus set at $31,490 CAD; those wanting an automatic transmission pay a slight premium, with the price set at $33,980.

Then comes the Premium, costed at $34,490 with manual gearbox and $36,890 aith the auto transmission.

There is another variant on the way, the GR 86 Special Edition, but pricing for that model is only coming later this year. Note that only 20 of that very limited edition will be produced.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2023 Toyota GR 86, front
Photo: Toyota
Photo: Toyota

As for details, all versions get the same 2.4L 4-cylinder boxer engine good for 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, unchanged from last year. The base model features 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 7-inch digital dash display, dual-zone climate control and a 6-speaker audio system. The Premium comes with 18-inch wheels (with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 performance tires), rear spoiler, enhanced audio system, leather and Alcantara seating and additional safety systems in the form of blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Versions of the 2023 GR 86 with auto transmission feature pre-collision braking, radar cruise control and lane departure warning.

As for that ultra-rare Special Edition, it comes with an exclusive Solar Shift orange finish, special wheels, GR cat-back exhaust and other interior and exterior accents.

The 2023 Toyota GR 86 is on sale now at Canadian dealers.

2023 Toyota GR 86, interior
Photo: Toyota
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota GR 86, rear
Photo: Toyota
Photo: Toyota

