Car Releases

2023 Toyota GR Supra Gets New Manual Gearbox and a $57,170 CAD MSRP

2023 Toyota GR Supra, profile
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Supra, profile

Toyota has shared pricing and details for its 2023 GR Supra for Canada. The sporty models gets a new manual gearbox and revised handling and suspension systems, for starters. Then there’s a new limited-run edition of the sports coupe, which is saddled with a mouthful of a name: GR Supra A91-MT.

Starting price in Canada is pegged at $57,710 CAD.

The mechanics
The 2023 GR Supra once again comes with one of two engines. GR Supra 3.0 models feature a 3.0L straight-6 good for 382 hp and 367 lb-ft of torque, while the GR Supra 2.0 gets a 2.0L inline-4 that generates 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Working with them is an all-new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) for the 3.0L Premium and A91-MT Edition models. The 6-speed gearbox has a large-diameter clutch with reinforced diaphragm spring. There is an optional auto transmission (8-speed) with paddle shifters, possible with the two regular editions, and at no extra cost.



2023 Toyota GR Supra, front
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Supra, front

Other changes for the 2023 GR Supra include upgraded braking and other mechanical components, retuned traction control systems and a new Hairpin+ function, which allows for more freewheel spin when taking tight bends on a high-friction surface with an uphill gradient. Track mode is back, and it has been tweaked for enhanced drifting. All models now feature an active rear sport differential as standard.

There are some changes specific to the GR Supra 3.0 version, notably retuned suspension and shocks absorbers for better roll balance and overall comfort and modified software connected to the power steering.

2023 Toyota GR Supra, interior
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Supra, interior

Inside
Highlights here include 8.8-inch digital gauge cluster, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and carbon-fibre trim.

GR Supra 3.0 models get Embedded Navigation and the Toyota Supra Connect suite, which features automatic emergency call, real-time traffic information, roadside assistance and iPhone connectivity. These versions also come standard with a 12-speaker JBL Audio system, an 8.8-inch multimedia touchscreen, USB inputs and touchpad rotary control. New for this year, the manual-transmission model adds red sport pedals, a leather shift boot and a red Supra badge.

The A91-MT Edition
Only 50 units of this new variant will be offered in Canada, so make quick if you want a copy.  This model takes the 3.0 Premium (manual transmission) and adds an exclusive cognac leather interior, unique 19-inch forged Frozen Gunmetal grey wheels, strut tower brace, Alcantara-clad shift knob and shift boot and a unique serialization plaque. What it doesn’t get is a catchy name…

Here are the versions of the 2023 Toyota GR Supra that are available at Canadian Toyota dealers starting now, with pricing:

GR Supra 2.0 - MSRP: $57,710 CAD
GR Supra 3.0 Premium - MSRP: $68,640
GR Supra 3.0 A91-MT Edition – MSRP: $70,270

2023 Toyota GR Supra, three-quarters rear
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Supra, three-quarters rear
2023 Toyota GR Supra, rear
Photo: Toyota
2023 Toyota GR Supra, rear

