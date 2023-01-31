Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
•    GMC has begun production of the SUV version of its Hummer EV.

•    GM's Factory Zero plant in Michigan will be responsible for assembling the model.

•    GM has in hand a total of 90,000 reservations so far for the Hummer EV pickup and SUV.

A year after the GMC Hummer EV pickup first launched on the market, the SUV variant of the model will soon do the same. Production began yesterday at GM's Factory Zero plant in the Detroit area.

Duncan Aldred, global vice president of Buick and GMC, confirmed the news. So far, the company has received 90,000 reservations for its Hummer EVs (pickup and SUV), about half for each model. We can anticipate that the SUV will eventually be more in demand, but we could be wrong.

The vehicle will of course be assembled alongside its boxier cousin. The SUV is being offered in two versions powered by two or three electric motors. The EV2 and EV2X with the two-motor configuration generate an esti

A GMC Hummer EV SUV on the assembly line
Photo: GMC
A GMC Hummer EV SUV on the assembly line

We'll have to see which versions will be marketed here in Canada. Remember that the Edition 1, along with the pickup truck version, was not initially offered here.

As for torque, the figures should be taken with a grain of salt, GMC having calculated it with an eye to impress. It’s claimed the variants deliver 7,400 and 11,500 lb-ft respectively, but the actual figures are probably between 1,000 and 1,100 lb-ft.

Range for the Edition 1 is estimated at around 500 km.

Colour options will be limited at first. All Edition 1 models are getting the same green hue. As production ramps up, choices will be presented to buyers. Duncan Aldred said the pace of assembly will be slow in the first quarter but will gradually pick up in the second.

The first models are expected towards the end of the first quarter of the year, at the end of March. Expect it to take a little longer on this side of the border.

