The first model in Kia's EV family is now on the market, and the reception to it has been overwhelmingly positive, safe to say. The EV6 offers spectacular styling and is generating a lot of interest.

If the company's other upcoming EV models have the same effect, the electric transition will be a success at Kia.

Recall that we’ve already seen an embryonic version of the EV9 SUV, in design study form. Now things are getting real, with the company confirming it is going ahead and even putting a date on it, more or less.

Europe will thus be the first to receive the production version of the EV9. That should happen in 2023, if we go by a press release published on Kia's media site in the UK. The company didn't specify anything about the North American version, but it should arrive here soon after.

After all, the model was at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November. The EV9, by way of background, is based on the Telluride's format and offers three rows of seats. However, the SUV inherits a unique style, taking on the shape of a very square block. Interior space is very spacious, both for cargo and for occupant comfort.

Photo: Kia Kia EV9 concept, profile

The model will be based on the e-GMP platform that houses the recently introduced Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. That architecture is of course modular to serve models of different sizes. There are no details yet about the exact capabilities of the EV9, but the company has already mentioned that a range of around 500 km is expected, while the battery will allow a recharge capacity of 350 kW.

If we’re betting, we’ll wager on the model reaching our market in 2024.