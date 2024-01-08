Ram 1500 Classic Returns in 2024

• The Ram 1500 Classic is back in 2024, confirms its maker.

In 2019, Ram introduced a new generation of its 1500 pickup truck. However, the company had a brilliant idea: to continue to offer the previous-generation model, launched in 2009, at a lower price and in a more limited number of configurations.

The model we’ve known since then as the Ram Classic will be back this year, the company has confirmed. The model will be offered in two trim levels in the U.S.: Tradesman and Warlock, the same as in 2023.

Here in Canada, five versions of the model were available in 2023: Tradesman, SLT, Express, Night Edition and Warlock. It remains to be seen whether that remains unchanged for 2024.

The Tradesman model was priced at $40,769 in Canada in 2023, while the Warlock variant went for $51,880. We’re sad to report though that down south, the 2024 Tradesman version has been marked up by $6,460 USD. That could mean a base price closer to $50,000 CAD here.

Mechanically, the 3.6L V6 and 5.7L V8 engines will still be offered, and still equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. On board, we still find the model's old 7-inch touchscreen, in stark contrast to the steroidal screens offered with the new-generation 1500 truck.

Interior of the 2023 Ram 1500 Classic Photo: Ram

Everything is tried and tested, however, and you'll still find buttons for most controls, rather than having to go through the multimedia system screen.

There are reports that 2024 could be the last year for the Classic model, as we'll be treated to another major redesign of the Ram 1500 for 2025.