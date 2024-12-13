Stellantis is recalling nearly 340,000 Ram HD pickup trucks in Canada and the U.S. due to a problem with the hydraulic brake control unit. The unit could malfunction or fail altogether, directly affecting the anti-lock braking system and traction control and thus increasing the risk of an accident.

A total of 317,630 units are being recalled in the U.S., and 22,119 in Canada.

The recall concerns 2017 and 2018 Ram 2500, 3500 and 4500/5500 Ram HD trucks. According to documents from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, all affected vehicles have the defect.

The company has received numerous calls and reports about the glitch. As Automotive News reports, there were 53,448 warranty-related inquiries and 1,460 field-reported incidents, all between November 2016 and March 2024.

The NHTSA has known about the issue for some time; it first launched an investigation on November 28, 2022 into braking issues with 2017 and 2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 models.

Stellantis is collaborating with the NHTSA; after examining the technical data and testing the defective parts, the manufacturer launched a voluntary recall to remedy the control unit defect.

Stellantis stated that as of November 18, 2024, it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect.

According to NHTSA documents, the faulty hydraulic control units were manufactured by the North American division of German automotive supplier ZF.

The problem can be solved by replacing the control units with an upgraded unit featuring a new brush material for the pump motor.

Owners are advised to keep an eye on the malfunction indicator, which signals that the anti-lock braking system motor is not working.

Dealers were informed of the problem on December 5th. Owners will be informed between January 9 and 17, 2025.