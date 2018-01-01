The Ram 1500 TRX made its official public debut this past week, and the enthusiasm it generated was palpable online. How often does the market offer up a pickup with such enormous power under the hood, after all? The model’s Launch Edition, in case you missed it, will be produced in a 702-unit run (all for the USA), and all of them were snapped within three hours of being made available for pre-orders.

That’s a pretty small production run, you might say, so three hours is perhaps not as impressive as it sounds. Except that the price of this version sits at an eye-watering $90,265 (or over $100,000 CAD). By the way, 702 represents the number of horses available from the version’s 6.2L supercharged Hellcat engine.

The Launch Edition comes with a unique grey paint finish, which won’t be available on the more “conventional” versions of the Ram 1500 TRX. They also get a brushed aluminum red plaque on the central console, which properly identifies it as the Launch Edition. The plaque is similar to the one found on other TRXs, but Ram has tweaked its look for this special version.

Beyond that, the Launch Edition comes with a bunch of distinct features, and frankly at the price Ram is asking for it they had better have pimped it up. And so the truck comes with the highest-possible TR@ package, carbon-fibre interior trim, a colour accent package, head-up display, 19-speaker harmon/kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof and of course TRX logos on the chassis.

Of the quick run on the 702 units being made available, Ram brand boss Mike Koval Jr. said that “We said the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition would go fast. And we meant that in more ways than one.”

We’ll see soon enough if the other 1500 TRX versions go as quickly when they become available.

Photo: Ram 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition, three-quarters rear

Photo: Ram 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition, from above

Photo: Ram 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition, front

Photo: Ram 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition, rear