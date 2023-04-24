Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ram Recalls 131,000 1500 eTorque Trucks to Fix Engine Stalling Issue

Automotive columnist:

•    Ram is recalling 131,000 1500 eTorque trucks with 5.7L V8 engine due to an engine timing issue.

•    V6-powered eTorque models are not included in this campaign.

•    The solution will be a software update.

Ram, the truck division of Stellantis, is recalling just over 131,000 units of its 2021 model-year 1500 eTorque pickup due to an engine timing issue that could lead to the engine stalling. The affected eTorque models have a 5.7L V8 engine that is paired with a mild hybrid system. 1500 eTorque versions powered by the V6 engine are not being recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, says the affected models were built between June 3, 2020 and September 12, 2021. This period includes all production for the 2021 model-year. Ram estimates that the defect is present with 100 percent of the recalled units.

2021 Ram 1500 - eTorque logo
2021 Ram 1500 - eTorque logo
Photo: Ram

The company explains that under certain operating conditions, the engine may stall due to a situation in which the fuel might be too rich. It doesn't specify when the problem might occur, but what is clear is that an engine that stalls unexpectedly can increase the risk of an accident if it happens while the vehicle is in motion. 

Ram is aware of one accident related to this problem, but says no one was injured. It has also received 636 warranty claims, and seen 206 customer records related to the situation as well as 53 reports potentially related to the issue. The situation has been prevalent since 2020. 

Ram engineers began investigating the situation in January 2023. They concluded that the software in the powertrain control module was the major culprit. That's good news, because it makes the solution easier. There will be an update to the powertrain control module calibration software. 

Ram will begin contacting owners and dealers on June 2, 2023; owners will be asked to bring their vehicle to their Ram service centre to have the software update carried out. 

The company adds that owners who have already paid to have the problem corrected will be eligible for a refund.

