The Ram 1500 REV, the all-electric version of the Stellantis brand’s popular pickup truck, was supposed to arrive this year, but the company has announced it is pushing back its launch until late in 2026. Just last December, Ram postponed the introduction of the 1500 REV from this year to next, but now we know not to expect it for almost two years yet.

Clearly, a lot has happened since the first announcements regarding the EV. The main reason for the postponement is slower-than-anticipated growth in demand for electric models, but that has been supercharged by political events in the U.S.

Ram boss Tim Kuniskis confirmed the new date this week. He added to the reasons for the delay the continuing high cost of battery packs, per kilowatt-hour.

Kuniskis naturally wanted to point attention instead to the Ramcharger plug-in hybrid variant, the launch of which has been pushed up. Ram said last December that that decision was prompted by “massive consumer interest” in the plug-in hybrid version, which should appear later this year.

The future Ram 1500 Ramcharger, in profile | Photo: Ram

It’s expected the Ramcharger will feature a 3.6L V6 engine (the Pentastar) that will act as a generator to recharge a 92-kWh battery. The configuration with two electric motors will offer all-wheel drive, while power is expected to reach 663 hp. Total range could be 1,150 km, though that is still to be confirmed.

The all-electric REV 1500, was originally to offer two battery sizes, 168 kWh and 229 kWh, for ranges of some 575 and 800 km, respectively. Ram has since announced that the larger size will not be offered.

These latest announcement regarding timing are of course subject to further roilings of the industry; there’s plenty of time for Ram to make further adjustments or reverse decisions.

And Ram is not alone in making adjustments. Though some electric pickups are already out there, some of Ram’s rivals are similarly revising their plans. Ford paused production of its F-150 Lightning between November 15 and January 6, while General Motors (GM) delayed plans to increase production capacity of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan. For the time being, the models are manufactured at the Factory Zero plant in Detroit, which is able to meet current demand.