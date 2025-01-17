No Larger, 229-kWh Battery for the Ram 1500 REV After All

Ram will be the last of the big U.S. automakers to offer an electric pickup. The 1500 REV model has been unveiled and will make its debut within the next 18 months.

The company will also offer a range-extender version, the Ramcharger model. The Ramcharger was supposed to come after the electric version, but we recently learned that it will be the first to arrive, in order to meet consumer needs and expectations.

This week, we learned that Ram will not be offering the larger of the two planned batteries, a 229 kWh unit, with its all-electric model, as reported by Mopar Insiders. This battery is bigger than the one featuring in General Motors’ pickup trucks, which use a 205-kWh unit.

Instead, Ram will limit the offer to the smaller 168-kWh battery.

The Ram 1500 REV | Photo: Ram

The decision by Ram to limit the offer to the smaller 168-kWh battery relates to the company’s decision to offer the Ramcharger model first. That pickup will deliver impressive range, thanks to the presence of the range-extending gas engine. The all-electric truck’s 229-kWh battery would have meant a range of some 800 km; with the 168-kWh battery, range will be closer to 565 km.

This decision will certainly have a downward effect on the model's price, but we can't expect it to be affordable.