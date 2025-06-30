The Ram brand is far better known for its pickup trucks than for its vans, even though the ProMaster model has been available for several years now.

That ProMaster could be making headlines in the coming months or years. Ram brand CEO Tim Kuniskis shared that the company is considering launching a passenger version of the model, currently only available as a cargo van.

Kuniskis, recently back to head Ram after a very short retirement, also confirmed that the brand is working on a midsize pickup truck set to debut in 2027. This is on top of news that the Rev plug-in hybrid pickup truck will be delayed, the Hemi V8 engine is returning to the 1500 series and Ram is preparing a comeback in NASCAR racing. The man has been busy.

Ram ProMaster | Photo: Ram

Kuniskis told CNBC there is the possibility of a passenger version of the ProMaster, this as he indicated we can expect some 25 announcements from the brand by the end of 2026.

It remains to be seen whether the passenger version of the ProMaster will be based on the European model. We know that the ProMaster is a version of the Fiat Ducato, which is already sold in a passenger configuration on the Old Continent. Is Ram planning to use that model or go with another approach?

The buzz of activity is certainly good news for Ram. While the 1500 and HD pickup truck lines still sell well, the division has seen sales decline by 39 percent since 2019.

Carlos Tavares's arrival at the head of Stellantis has left its mark on Ram, which under Kuniskis is looking to make quick corrections before it's too late.