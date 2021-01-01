An All-Electric Ram ProMaster by 2023

Electrification is going to be a main focus at Stellantis over the next few years as a host battery-powered offerings launch across the automotive group’s 14 brands.

From Ram, we already know that an all-electric pickup truck is expected in 2024. However, that won't be the first vehicle from the division to be sold without a combustion engine. That honour will go to the ProMaster van.

In making the announcement yesterday, Ram is simply responding to customer demand. The first all-electric ProMaster will make its debut in 2023. In the meantime, there will be an updated 2022 version of the model, which was introduced yesterday.

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram ProMaster, profile

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram ProMaster, rear

Back in July, Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said during the big announcement of Stellantis' plans, that his division would offer “a fully electrified solution in the majority of segments by 2025 and a full range of electric solutions for all of our segments by 2030”, as reported by Automotive News.

At the time, Stellantis also announced planned investments of more than $35 billion USD through 2025. Four platforms for electric vehicles are expected, offering a range of between 480 and 800 km.

Stellantis wants 40 percent of its U.S. sales to be electrified vehicles by 2030.

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram ProMaster, three-quarters rear

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram ProMaster, rear space

Photo: Ram 2022 Ram ProMaster, interior