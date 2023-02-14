Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Ram Will Show a Midsize Electric Pickup to its Dealers in March

Ram hasn't offered a midsize truck since the departure of the Dakota in late 2011 Updated:

•    Ram will show a midsize electric pickup to its dealers in March.

•    The company is launching its first electric pickup in late 2024, recall.

•    Ram hasn't offered a midsize pickup truck since the Dakota was eliminated in late 2011.

There’s been a lot of spotlight-shining on the electric version of the Ram 1500 in recent months, of course. The concept was shown back in January and this week the company revealed what the production model, the Ram 1500 Rev, will be called and what it will look like. 

The Ram 1500 is of course a full-size model, and in fact the company hasn't had a mid-size pickup truck since the Dakota left in 2011. 

There has been speculation for some time now about the brand's return to this category. One of the options under consideration is an all-electric product. Yesterday, Motor Trend reported that the company is working just such a model. Ram boss Mike Koval Jr. told the publication that the model will be shown to dealers at a meeting in March. 

The goal, of course, is to test the waters and gauge their reaction.

The front end of the Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup
Photo: RAM
The front end of the Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup

Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Nissan and Toyota already offer mid-size models. It's clear that a new product would be welcomed with open arms by the brand's dealers.

Officially, the company is declining to comment. Before making a definitive move, Ram will have to see what the reaction of its partners is to know if it should make any changes to its product. 

As for the Ram 1500 Rev, it's expected to be a 2025 model with a late 2024 launch planned. Assuming the automaker does forward with a mid-size counterpart, we can assume it won’t be ready until 2026, maybe 2027. 

Stay tuned.

