Ram Shows a Second Electric Pickup Truck Concept to Dealers

The Dakota, Ram's last offering in the midsize category, was retired in 2011. Updated:

•    Ram presented an electric pickup truck concept to its dealers.

•    The model resembles the Ram 1500 Revolution concept shown at CES in January.

•    The last pickup sold by Ram in this category was the Dakota, retired in 2011.

A few weeks ago, we reported on Ram CEO Mike Koval hinting that the division was planning to show a modern, electric pickup truck at a dealer meeting. 

That meeting was held in Las Vegas last week and one of the dealers in attendance confirmed that the vehicle was indeed shown. 

In an interview with Automotive News, Randy Dye, who owns dealerships representing several Stellantis brands in Florida, said Ram did show a model that, not too surprisingly, is similar to the Ram 1500 Revolution concept unveiled at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas in January. 

2025 Ram 1500 REV - Three-quarters rear
Photo: RAM

That model was the prelude to the production version that launched in late February. And since the Ram 1500 Rev doesn’t look too much like the earlier concept, we’re remaining cautious about the new mid-seize concept and its ties to the production version to come. 

The name of the new model hasn’t been divulged, but it would be interesting if the brand brought back the Dakota name; production of that earlier model ended at the end of 2011. But there’s no question the company is returning to the segment, according to Dye. When that will happen isn’t yet known either. 

The mid-size pickup segment has been thriving in recent years, which explains Ram’s renewed interest in it. The company already has a presence there with the Jeep Gladiator, but that’s more of a niche product than a midsize electric Ram would be.

We also learned from Dye that Stellantis is advancing on plans to introduce 30 new models across its brands. A concept showing a new and very different Dodge Durango was also shown at last week’s meeting.

