2025 Ram 1500 Rev: All Reservations Slots Have Been Filled

Ram’s electric pickup will debut up in 2024, at least a year after its main competitors

•    Ram has stopped accepting online reservations for its Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup truck.

•    The number of units that have been reserved has not been disclosed, however.

•    The 2025 Ram 1500 Rev is expected to hit the market in late 2024.

Ram has stopped accepting online reservations for its 2025 Ram 1500 Rev electric pickup truck, according to CarBuzz. This comes less than a week after the company opened the order books. 

This is not a surprise - we saw the same thing happen at Ford and Chevrolet when they started taking reservations for their electric pickups. What is not known is how many orders were accepted for the 1500 Rev before the hammer came down. A Ram spokesman who spoke to CarBuzz did not provide a number. He also declined to say whether more slots are scheduled in the coming months. 
 
To make a reservation, people only had to make a $100 refundable deposit. Of course, there is always the question of how many will actually go ahead and purchase the vehicle. Due to current delivery times across the industry, many consumers have taken to making multiple reservations and confirming their purchase of the first model they can get. 

2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Front
Photo: Ram
2025 Ram 1500 Rev - Front

In the case of electric pickup trucks, this is less likely to happen; customer loyalty is strong in this category of vehicles. Some may back out at the last minute, but it’s a sure bet the company won't have trouble selling what it builds. 

The Ram 1500 Rev made its first appearance in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday, February 12. The model is expected sometime late in 2024 as a 2025 model. So patience is the order of the day. 

When it does debut, it will be welcomed be several rivals that have gotten a head start on it. Ford and Rivian already have electric pickups on the market, and Chevrolet and GMC EVs are coming soon. Will the Ram truck’s fashionably late arrival harm its sales? Time will tell.

