Ram recalls 20,000 HD diesel pickup trucks

Ram is recalling just over 20,000 HD diesel pickup trucks due to an engine fire hazard. The company is asking owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures as a precaution until the problem can be fixed.

According to the company, the air intake heater relay in affected vehicles, including some 2021 chassis cab versions, can short circuit or overheat, and in rare cases, cause fires. Fires can occur even when the vehicle is parked and the ignition switch is in the "off" position.

The company says it is aware of three fires, but no injuries related to this problem. The recalled trucks are equipped with the 6.7L Cummins 6-cylinder diesel engine.

Stellantis is working to come up with a fix for the problem; the recall is expected to begin on April 30. In Canada, 685 models are affected across the 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 series.

You can see details regarding the recall on the Transport Canada website.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
