Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ram Is Recalling 132,000 HD Pickups Due to a Fire Hazard

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

For just over a year, Ram has been investigating a problem with a number of 2021 model-year heavy-duty (HD) pickup trucks. The automaker is responding to reports of trucks experiencing fires in the engine compartment.

For a reason not yet identified, even when the engine is off, the solid-state intake heater relay in Ram trucks equipped with the Cummins 6.7L (turbo) diesel engine can short-circuit and catch fire. In March of this year, the company planned to recall about 20,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because it believed the problem was limited to trucks with unprotected relays. In May, however, Ram discovered that the problem was occurring even in trucks with protected relays.

As a result, the company is preparing to recall 131,177 models from the 2021 and 2022 model-years.

Here are the models affected by the recall:

2021-2022 Ram 2500 (DJ) trucks built between August 3, 2020 and October 8, 2021 (67,597 units)

2021-2022 Ram 3500 (D2) trucks built between August 5, 2020 and October 8, 2021 (39,324 units)

2021-2022 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab (DD) trucks built between August 12, 2020 and October 7, 2021 (7,317 units)

2021-2022 Ram 4500/5500 Chassis Cab trucks built between November 13, 2020 and October 8, 2021 (16,939 units)

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The truck brand says it knows of about 10 engine compartment fires, but that no accidents or injuries have resulted from these blazes that it is aware of.

The biggest problem at the moment is that engineers working with the component supplier have still not been able to find the primary cause of the fires. Until they can, Ram recommends parking the affected models outside, away from structures and other vehicles.  

The pickup manufacturer plans to send letters to owners beginning Dec. 3, the same day it will notify dealers of the fix.

You May Also Like

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Accessory

FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups for Faulty Ac...

FCA announced it will recall over 37,500 2019-2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks for a faulty accessory. A bed step installed on the rear of the chassis co...

FCA recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups

FCA recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups

The FCA Group is recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups due to two distinct steering and brake pedal issues. In both cases, the component could cease to fu...

NHTSA Is Looking into Engine-Stall Issue Involving 600,000 Ram HD Diesel Pickups

NHTSA Is Looking into Engine-Stall Issue Involving 600,00...

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into a potential engine-stall problem affecting diesel-powered Ram HDs. The model-years involved are 2019 and 2020 truc...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Chevrolet Introduces the 2023 Corvette Z06
Article
Hertz Is Snapping Up 100,000 Teslas for its R...
Article
The parade of electric vehicles in Saint-Hyacinthe
Parade of 733 All-Electric Cars in Quebec Set...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
GMC Will Introduce a Redesigned 2022 Sierra on October 21st
GMC Will Introduce a Redesign...
Video
New Acura Integra to Get Manual Transmission
New Acura Integra to Get Manu...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 