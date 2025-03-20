Laughlin, Nevada – At the launch of the 2025 Ram HD, which we attended last week, we asked company representatives on hand if the Power Wagon version might be in line to receive the 6.7L Cummins Diesel 6-cylinder turbo engine used in other versions in the range.

The question arises because rivals Ford and General Motors offer off-road versions with a diesel-powered powertrain. And we know the importance for automakers to stay competitive in this segment.

In any case, the answer was essentially this: "It’s a possibility."

This won’t happen in the immediate future, the company having just updated its range and that if it had wanted to do it now, the moment would have been well chosen. Fact is, the current configuration of the model does not really allow it. With the 6.4L Hemi V8 engine that comes with the Power Wagon model, there is no intercooler, which features with the Diesel engine. And having an intercooler would deprive the current model of its front winch, an element the company absolutely wants to keep with its model.

And so any move in the diesel direction will wait for the next generation, with the model getting a full redesign and then being able to accommodate that configuration.

The Ram 2500 Power Wagon | Photo: D.Rufiange

Ram knows well that Power Wagon customers want this option. It may take the leap with the next generation, and while no one confirmed anything to us during our discussion, if their reactions are anything to go by, we would tend to believe that Ram will do so.

Non-verbal language can constitute a powerful clue.