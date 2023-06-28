The Ram Rampage, essentially a miniaturized version of the Ram 1500, has just launched in Brazil, and the early signs point to a monster success. The first batch of 500 units set for production sold out in just 28 minutes once the online order books opened.

Ram responded by making a further 1,100 units available to buyers. All of those have now also been snapped up. Deliveries of the model will begin in August.

Rear of 2023 Ram Rampage Photo: Ram

Those wanting a Ram Rampage for their very own needed to pay a deposit of around $200 USD. Those buyers quickest on the draw are also getting the Elite options package that adds three optional items at no extra cost. Those include a high-end Harman Kardon audio system, a passenger seat with 12-way power adjustment and LED interior mood lighting. The option is normally priced at $1,250 USD.

The Brazilian Ram Rampage

In Brazil, the Rebel and Laramie versions are equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine, good for 170 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. The other engine offered is a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder delivering 272 hp and 295 lb-ft. The top-of-the-range R/T variant is only available with the gasoline engine. All models are equipped with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Interior of the new 2023 Ram Rampage Photo: Ram

The rest of the equipment included is equal to today's standards, with a 10.3-inch digital display dashboard, 12.3-inch multimedia screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps, dual-zone climate control and a host of safety features such as blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensing wipers and parking sensors.

The Ram Rampage in North America?

If we're telling you about this model, which is currently not sold here, it's because there’s strong speculation that it's only a matter of time before it is. If the Ram Rampage does eventually reach us, it will be towards the end of this year. So we can expect news about it very soon.