Ram Launches Compact Rampage Truck in Europe

Ram is attempting a breakthrough into the European market with the new Rampage, a compact unibody truck designed and assembled in Brazil, at Stellantis’ the Pernambuco plant.

Offered in Rebel (off-road focused) and R/T (sportier) versions, the Rampage targets a niche between a compact SUV and a mid-size pickup — a segment Stellantis believes has promise.

| Photo: Ram

A format adapted for Europe

At 5.03 metres long, 1.88 metres wide and 1.72 metres high, the Rampage is much easier to manoeuvre on the narrower roads of Europe than the Ram 1500. It will be offered as a Rebel model with 235/65 R17 all-terrain tires and an R/T with a firmer suspension, 19-inch wheels, 235/55 tires and a ground clearance lowered by 10 mm.

Ram describes the Rampage as a “premium compact lifestyle pickup”, but beyond the marketing, what stands out is its 980-littr bed and maximum payload capacity of 1,015 kg (2,237 lb) with the diesel engine.

Ram Rampage R/T | Photo: Ram

Diesel for the Rebel, gasoline for the R/T

Under the hood, the Rebel gets a 2.2L 4-cylinder Multijet turbodiesel engine developing 200 hp and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The R/T relies on a 2.0L 4-cylinder “Hurricane” gasoline engine, good for 272 hp and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft).

Performance-wise, the Diesel promises 0 to 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a top speed of 196 km/h, while the gasoline version will go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 220 km/h (electronically limited).

Both versions offer four-wheel disc brakes, independent suspension, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and a full suite of driving aids including Highway Assist and adaptive cruise control with stop & go.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram

A high-tech interior

The Rampage also stands out with its modern interior that includes amenities like:

• a 12.3-inch multimedia screen

• a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster

• a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

A different competitive context

While the European launch of the Rampage coincides with that of the new Toyota Hilux, the two models do not compete directly. The Hilux is a body-on-frame pickup, designed for work, while the Rampage targets an urban and leisure clientele, like Hyundai’s Santa Cruz.

And by the way, the Rampage is not the smallest Ram truck out there — that title belongs to the Ram 700, a rebadged Fiat Strada sold in Latin America.

And for North America?

Despite some rumours indicating the Rampage might be offered in Canada and/or the U.S., it will not. Instead, Stellantis is preparing a new body-on-frame mid-size pickup for 2027, which CEO Anotnio Filosa swears is “gorgeous” and “very high-performance”. That future model will compete with the Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier, in an already crowded segment.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram