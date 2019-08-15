Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ram Revolution: Ram Wants Your Input Regarding Its Future Electric Pickup

Last week, we reported on news that Stellantis had registered the Ram Revolution name in the United States. Many took that filing to mean the name of the Ram division’s future electric pickup, due in 2024, was no longer a secret.

It turns out the name has another purpose, at least for now, that of designating a new program that will ask consumers to provide input and give suggestions in regards to the electric pickup to come. Basically, Ram wants to know what features you would like to see on the vehicle. And by the way, for now, the truck maker is calling that vehicle the 1500 Battery Electric Vehicle.

As part of that effort, Stellantis' truck division is launching the Ram Real Talk Tour, which it will use to interact with consumers throughout the year at various events to better understand what they want from their pickup trucks and vans.

Ram intends to offer a powerful, high-performance model capable of performing the usual tasks expected of this type of vehicle. The future electric Ram 1500 will be based on the STLA platform and should offer batteries with capacities ranging from 101 to 118 kWh. The company is also talking about a maximum range of around 800 km. Ram says it will go further than the competition, and the goal is to surprise consumers with a model that will give them more than they expect.

Ram Revolution, img. 2
Photo: Ram
Ram Revolution, img. 2

With the budding EV pickup segment shaping up to be strongly contested – think of the Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC’s Hummer EV and Sierra EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Rivian R1T, Lordstown Endurance and others expected to hit the market - Ram has no choice but to go all out.

Hence the importance of an approach like Ram Revolution. Says Ram, “Our new Ram Revolution campaign will allow us to engage with consumers in a close and personal way, so we can a gather meaningful feedback, understand their wants and needs and address their concerns – ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV.”

The Stellantis Group has committed to investing over $30 billion to electrify is brand lineups by 2025. Ram promises that all of its products will be fully or partially electrified by 2030.

