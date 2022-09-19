Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Ram Confirms Electric Revolution Concept Pickup Will Debut in Los Angeles

Ram confirmed, via the person of brand CEO Mike Koval Jr., at the recent Detroit Auto Show that it will present its all-electric Revolution Concept pickup at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. After that, we’ll need a name, not yet determined or at least announced, and then a production version, which Ram promises for 2024.

That of course puts the first all-electric Ram pickup some time behind the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, not to mention the Rivian entry and other upstarts. But as reported by the Detroit Free Press, CEO Koval feels that Stellantis will be making quite a big splash in the coming months with its full-size electric pickup, delay or no delay, as well as with the other EVs in the pipeline.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The focus for Ram, in developing its electric truck, will be to ensure that it continues to do the truck things owners expect a truck to do. Namely, that would include large towing and charge capacities and durability.

As to the issue of range anxiety, a still-common affliction among all vehicle buyers, let alone those in the pickup segments, Koval said that studies Stellantis has conducted indicate range will have to be at least 480-500 km to satisfy the majority of customers. Without making any specific promises, the CEO said the aim is for Ram to surpass what others (read, Ford et al) are doing on that front.

Stay tuned.

You May Also Like

Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall

Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This ...

Ram has teased a new image and short video of its electric pickup and confirmed it will introduce the model for the first time next fall. It's unclear if the...

Ram Revolution: Ram Wants Your Input Regarding Its Future Electric Pickup

Ram Revolution: Ram Wants Your Input Regarding Its Future...

Through its new Ram Revolution program, Ram wants to know what you’d like to see on the future electric version of its 1500 model.

Ram May Have Settled on a Name for its Future Electric Pickup

Ram May Have Settled on a Name for its Future Electric Pi...

Ram recently filed an application to reserve a name with the US Patent Office, and the name has an obvious destination. The name Ram Revolution could be used...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Nissan Z
Potential Rollaway Risk Leads to Stop-Sale Or...
Article
2023 Honda CR-V
2023 Honda CR-V Priced at $34,790 in Canada
Article
Toyota Crown
NACTOY Names Semi-Finalists for its 2023 Car ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 