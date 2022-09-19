Ram confirmed, via the person of brand CEO Mike Koval Jr., at the recent Detroit Auto Show that it will present its all-electric Revolution Concept pickup at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. After that, we’ll need a name, not yet determined or at least announced, and then a production version, which Ram promises for 2024.

That of course puts the first all-electric Ram pickup some time behind the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, not to mention the Rivian entry and other upstarts. But as reported by the Detroit Free Press, CEO Koval feels that Stellantis will be making quite a big splash in the coming months with its full-size electric pickup, delay or no delay, as well as with the other EVs in the pipeline.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The focus for Ram, in developing its electric truck, will be to ensure that it continues to do the truck things owners expect a truck to do. Namely, that would include large towing and charge capacities and durability.

As to the issue of range anxiety, a still-common affliction among all vehicle buyers, let alone those in the pickup segments, Koval said that studies Stellantis has conducted indicate range will have to be at least 480-500 km to satisfy the majority of customers. Without making any specific promises, the CEO said the aim is for Ram to surpass what others (read, Ford et al) are doing on that front.

Stay tuned.