Land Rover Preparing All-Electric Range Rover Velar

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is accelerating its electric shift with a new all-electric version of the Range Rover Velar. Currently in the testing phase at the Nürburgring circuit, the EV comes as the manufacturer is already committed to the development of a full-size electric Range Rover.

Facing fierce competition from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, which already have several high-end electric SUVs on the market, Land Rover intends to respond forcefully. The future Velar EV could even offer performance superior to that of the Velar SV Autobiography Dynamic, equipped with a 542-hp supercharged V8.

An almost unchanged design, but conceived for electric

Despite its transition to an electric powertrain, the Velar EV will maintain a silhouette very similar to the current gas-engine model. Its elegant design, recognized for its balance between sportiness and refinement, will thus be preserved.

The prototype seen in testing retains a familiar front end, with its tapered headlights and black sections simulating the grille and air intakes. However, as electric vehicles require less cooling, the final version could adopt a sleeker, closed-off grille. A front camera will be integrated to support advanced safety and driver-assistance systems.

At the rear, the camouflage hints at some modifications around the C and D pillars, but Land Rover is expected to opt for a more refined design on the production model.

A dual-motor powertrain for more power

Although Land Rover has not yet revealed the technical specifications, initial estimates suggest a battery of 85 to 100 kWh, which would offer competitive range in this segment.

The dual electric motor will provide all-wheel drive and could generate enough power to surpass the current V8 in terms of torque and acceleration.

An unveiling planned for next year

The Range Rover Velar EV is expected to be officially unveiled in 2026, with a commercial launch shortly thereafter. With this model, Land Rover hopes to position itself as a major player in the growing market for luxury electric SUVs.