General Motors (GM) is issuing a recall of some 2014-2015 Cadillac CTS V-Sport models due to an issue with roll pins within the rear differential. The pins are prone to deterioration and could eventually break, potentially causing the rear wheels to lock up. The recall targets only 2,866 vehicles, but all of those contain the defective components.

Of the total number of vehicles identified by GM, 109 are in Canada.

According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the recall specifically targets 2014-15 CTS V-Sport cars assembled between July 1 2013 and May 15 2015. In these units, if the roll pins break while the vehicle is in motion, that could lead to the rear wheels locking up, causing an obvious danger of a collision or accident.

In September 2019, the problem with the V-Sport models came to the attention of a GM engineer who was consulting an online discussion forum. As the engineer had dealt with a similar issue on his own vehicle, he submitted a report; an inquiry began the next month.

GM has promised owners it will replace the rear differentials on all the affected vehicles. The recall announcement indicates that the replacement parts will have “increased strength” and feature a double-shear design instead of the original single-shear design.

General Motors plans to send notices to owners of affected vehicles starting March 9, 2020.

