Lamborghini Recalling Urus SUV Over Fire Risk

Lamborghini says it is recalling the Urus VUS due to problem involving engine bloc temperatures that could potentially lead to fuel leaking and an elevated risk of fire.

Here is how Transport Canada explains the problem: “On certain vehicles, the quick connector for the fuel line in the engine compartment can soften due to exposure to high engine temperatures. If this happens, there could be a fuel odour or fuel leak in the engine compartment.”

The recall targets 2,831 2019-2020 Urus SUVS assembled between August 30, 2018 and July 28, 2020. Of the total, 487 vehicles are in Canada.

Lamborghini says the recall goes into effect on December 18. Owners will be notified by mail and asked to bring their vehicle to a dealership so the fuel line and quick connector can be replaced.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

As it happens, this is the second recall tied to the Urus in Canada, though it’s the first for the U.S. How is that, you ask? In an earlier recall, errors with the owner’s manual – some passages in the English-language portion of the manual were mistakenly printed in French – had led to the recall of 31 Urus vehicles in Canada.

Obviously, this new recall is many degrees more significant than that first one.

See also: 2019 Lamborghini Urus Review: The Rational Member of the Family