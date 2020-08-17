Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Chevrolet Recalls a Handful of 2021, 2022 C8 Corvettes

Chevrolet is set to recall a double-handful of next-generation C8 Corvettes because they may have an axle built with one or more ball bearings missing. These defective axles could break, potentially leading to a loss of power or even control of the vehicle.

GM could be forgiven for feeling frustrated with its suppliers. As with the Bolt, the problem some Corvettes are experiencing is related to potentially faulty parts supplied by a third party. Here is the manufacturer's explanation:

"On September 2, 2021, a GM engineer conducted a warranty inspection of a rear halfshaft recovered from a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette that fractured and caused the vehicle to lose propulsion. Upon inspection, it was found that the halfshaft was missing two of six ball bearings. Discussions with the supplier indicated the supplier may have failed to discover the misbuild due to a potential failure in its inspection process.”

- General Motors (GM) statement

GM says it consulted with its axle supplier and concluded that a batch of parts from a particular supplier may not have been properly inspected. Digging further, 19 vehicles were identified as being equipped with axles from the suspect lot. Affected Corvette owners will be notified beginning in April.

According to GM, no incidents or injuries have occurred as a result of this problem. Note that 18 of the 19 models are located in the United States.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette, rear
Photo: V.Aubé
2021 Chevrolet Corvette, rear

