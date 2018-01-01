Audi vehicles are known for their excellent handling and craftsmanship. However, a new recall involving a significant number of 2021 models sold in Canada risks casting a bit of a shadow on that reputation.

On April 26, Transport Canada posted a recall notice from Volkswagen Canada regarding a potential suspension defect in 5,396 Audi vehicles.

On some vehicles, the lock nuts on the rear longitudinal arm bolts may be defective. If one of the nuts should break, it could cause a sudden change in the alignment of the rear wheel, which could affect the stability of the vehicle. This could lead to loss of control and possibly an accident.

This recall affects a variety of 2021 models: A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, RS5, RS6, RS7, S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 automobiles, as well as Q5, Q7, Q8 and SQ5 SUVs. The recall does not specify how many of each of these models are affected by the defect.

We’ve seen much bigger recalls issued by automakers over the years, of course, but notable in this case of 5,000-odd vehicles being recalled is that, in the first quarter of 2021, Audi sold... 6,420 new vehicles in Canada!

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall will be contacted by mail by Audi, who will ask them to bring their vehicle to a dealer to have these locknuts and, if necessary, other bolts replaced.

For more information, owners can contact Volkswagen Canada at 1 800-822-8987.