Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Over 5,000 2021 Audis Being Recalled in Canada for a Suspension Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Audi vehicles are known for their excellent handling and craftsmanship. However, a new recall involving a significant number of 2021 models sold in Canada risks casting a bit of a shadow on that reputation.

On April 26, Transport Canada posted a recall notice from Volkswagen Canada regarding a potential suspension defect in 5,396 Audi vehicles.

On some vehicles, the lock nuts on the rear longitudinal arm bolts may be defective. If one of the nuts should break, it could cause a sudden change in the alignment of the rear wheel, which could affect the stability of the vehicle. This could lead to loss of control and possibly an accident.

This recall affects a variety of 2021 models: A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, RS5, RS6, RS7, S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 automobiles, as well as Q5, Q7, Q8 and SQ5 SUVs. The recall does not specify how many of each of these models are affected by the defect.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

We’ve seen much bigger recalls issued by automakers over the years, of course, but notable in this case of 5,000-odd vehicles being recalled is that, in the first quarter of 2021, Audi sold... 6,420 new vehicles in Canada!

Owners of vehicles affected by the recall will be contacted by mail by Audi, who will ask them to bring their vehicle to a dealer to have these locknuts and, if necessary, other bolts replaced.

For more information, owners can contact Volkswagen Canada at 1 800-822-8987.

You May Also Like

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Once again, Auto123 sets out to determine the best vehicles of the year within given categories. With new models sprouting up all across the industry, not to...

Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4 Issues Identified

Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4 Issues Iden...

Honda Canada announces a recall of 53,770 over four potential different issues that can affect different models. The recall affects the Odyssey minivan and t...

Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2021: More EVs By the Month

Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2021: More EVs ...

To mark Earth Day once again, Auto123.com presents our annual ranking of the top 17 electric vehicles available in Canada in 2021. The choice is ever greater...

More Articles

From this author

Luc Gagné
Articles By
Luc Gagné
A Chevrolet Bolt at a Flo charging station
GM Introduces New Ultium Charge 360 Application
Article
Ford Debuts New Features to Make Loading and ...
Article
2022 Honda Civic
The 2022 Honda Civic: More Sophisticated and ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 