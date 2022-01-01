Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Toyota Issues New Recall of 2022 Tundras, This Time to Fix a Backup Camera Issue

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Recalls are commonplace with new models that are introduced to the market, as well as with existing models debuting new generations. Toyota has a history of offering reliable products, but it too is having to deal with some birthing issues with its new 2022 Tundra.

Yesterday, the automaker announced a new recall of the new Tundra, this after some 50,000 units were recalled last month due to a potential problem with the rear axle. This time, a problem with the backup camera is forcing the company to call 30,000 vehicles back to the shop.

In Canada, 2,075 vehicles are affected.

The problem is not serious, but it can potentially lead to small incidents. On some 2022 Tundras, the backup camera screen could show an image of what's going on in front, even when the vehicle is backing up.

The campaign targets both regular and hybrid models. The problem is apparently related to the monitor offering a panoramic view, and to get it fixed, owners will be asked to being their vehicle to a dealer to have the ECU module reprogrammed.

The repair will of course be carried out free of charge. A similar problem affected just under 20,000 models earlier this year (in that instance, the image did not appear on the screen of some vehicles). The reprogramming of the ECU module solves both problems (if the first one was not fixed).

Toyota will directly contact owners of vehicle impacted by the new recall.

Browse cars for sale available near you

2022 Toyota Tundra, interior
Photo: Toyota
2022 Toyota Tundra, interior

You May Also Like

Toyota Is Recalling 18,101 2022 Tundras Over Backup Camera Issue

Toyota Is Recalling 18,101 2022 Tundras Over Backup Camer...

Toyota is recalling just over 18,000 new 2022 Tundra trucks due to a problem with the backup camera. The camera may stop transmitting certain images in cold ...

Toyota Recalls 50,000 Tundras for Rear Axle Issue

Toyota Recalls 50,000 Tundras for Rear Axle Issue

Toyota is recalling about 50,000 Tundras due to a problem with the rear axle. Nuts on the axle assembly could loosen over time.

Traversing the Canadian Tundra in a 2022 Toyota Tundra: An Atypical Review, Part 2

Traversing the Canadian Tundra in a 2022 Toyota Tundra: A...

We drove to Canada's Far North in a 2022 Toyota Tundra. Today, Part Two of our unique test drive.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6: More Range Than the Ioniq 5
Article
Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac Shares More Images of Celestiq Luxur...
Article
2022 Ford Ranger (Splash)
Ford Trademarks Maverick Lightning and Ranger...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 