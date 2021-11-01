The new Toyota Tundra is starting to hit the roads, but 18,101 models that were manufactured between May 10, 2021 and April 13, 2022 will have to head back to the dealer to have fixed a problem related to the backup camera.

Specifically, due to improper programming of the system, the camera may stop working during certain weather conditions – as in, when it gets cold.

The problem was first reported in January of this year. That's when it was realized that it was more likely to occur in cold weather. Canadian motorists and those who live in the more northern parts of the US are thus more affected by the issue. The problem is related to the electrical system that connects the cameras to the vehicle's electronic control unit.

The problem concerns models equipped with the panoramic vision system, which consists of several cameras located around the vehicle. The device has a function that calculates distances for parking assistance to activate the power to certain cameras as needed, the idea being to display the most relevant image possible. However, incorrect programming has led to some problems.

Specifically, in cold weather, one or several of the camera signals could exceed the allowable voltage threshold when the vehicle is started. If this happens, the backup camera image will not be transmitted and the vehicle will not meet the regulation requiring all new vehicles to be delivered with a working backup camera.

Photo: Toyota 2022 Toyota Tundra 1794 Mesquite Edition

Granted this is not a major safety issue, but rather a legislative one. Nevertheless, even if we don't have any figures to put forward in regards to this specific issue, it’s irrefutable that backup cameras in general have prevented many accidents and deaths/injuries since their introduction.

This is especially true with a vehicle the size of the Tundra. The problem can affect all the cameras on the model, not just the backup camera.

Consequently, starting May 30, Toyota will inform owners of the problem and ask them to head for their dealer’s service centre, where a technician will reprogram the parking assist computer so that it no longer exceeds the voltage limits.