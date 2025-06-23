Ford is recalling 2,345 units of its 2025 Super Duty range of trucks. Affected are F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 variants built between March 19 and May 4 of this year. In Canada, 229 units are concerned.

The problem

The reason? A problem with the brake booster pushrod retaining spring. In fact, the issue is that the affected vehicles were built without this important part installed. Absent the retaining spring, the pushrod could separate from the brake pedal, leading to a sudden and unexpected loss of braking capability.

Obviously, that represents a safety risk for everyone. Add to that the fact that Super Duty pickup trucks are often used for towing, with very heavy loads at the rear. Brakes are doubly critical.

Ford has even gone further with its recall procedure by asking owners not to drive their vehicle.

The solution

The good news is that the repair solution is simple. Ford dealerships will inspect the affected vehicles and repair the brake pedal mechanism.

Ford says that letters began to be sent to owners on June 18. If you own a vehicle identified above, you can also contact your dealership to find out if your unit is affected.