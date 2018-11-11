Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A funny recall in sight for the GMC Terrain

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

There are all sorts of recalls throughout the auto industry, but this one about to hit the 2010-2017 GMC Terrain is rather peculiar. Specifically, the pickup truck and SUV division at General Motors (GM) must gather some 725,000 units to the shop to correct an issue with the headlights.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the headlights are too... bright/glaring. In fact, the agency is concerned that other nearby drivers may be blinded during certain weather conditions, such as snow and fog.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Specifically, the reflection from the headlight housing illuminates two small areas above the vehicle that, when measured according to federal motor vehicle safety standards, returns a result of about 450 to 470 candelas, the unit of light intensity. That's more than three times the allowable limit at these measurement points.

In 2019, the automaker asked NHTSA to consider an exemption for the Terrain's headlight problem, saying the "reflection has no effect on the safety of the model for oncoming or surrounding vehicles." He also said that the headlight supplier, Stanley, has redesigned replacement units that "prevent the reflections that are causing the problem."

GM also said it has only heard of one customer request related to this issue and is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this situation with the headlights.

Nevertheless, the NHTSA rejected GM's request last Friday. As a result, the U.S. manufacturer will be forced to recall the vehicles and repair the headlights at no cost. NHTSA said that approximately 726,959 Terrains manufactured between May 21, 2009 and July 13, 2017 are potentially affected by the recall.

Car and Driver magazine, which is reporting the news, says GM told Reuters that some Terrain models received replacement headlight parts and that these made sure the problem was fixed for 2018 and newer models.

 

You May Also Like

Braking system problem leads to recall of 230,000 GM vehicles

Braking system problem leads to recall of 230,000 GM vehi...

GM is recalling some 230,000 vehicles, including over 19,000 in Canada, due to an issue with the braking system. In all, nine different 2018-2019 models are ...

NHTSA Takes Next Step in Investigating Hyundai-Kia Engine Fires

NHTSA Takes Next Step in Investigating Hyundai-Kia Engine...

The NHTSA has opened what it calls an “engineering analysis” to look deeper into issues that have caused a number of engine fires in Hyundai and Kia vehicles...

NHTSA Issues New Warning Regarding Chevrolet Bolt Fire Risk

NHTSA Issues New Warning Regarding Chevrolet Bolt Fire Risk

NHTSA has issued a new warning about an earlier recall of the Chevrolet Bolt electric model. Even if their vehicle was repaired under that recall, owners are...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Interior of the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz production model.
More photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz surface
Article
Sony Vision-S 02 Concept
Honda and Sony partner up for upcoming electr...
Article
The Mullen Five concept
An EV That Gets 500 km of Range Back in 18 Mi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 