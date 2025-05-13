Audi is recalling more than 89,000 Q5 and Q5 Sportback SUVs from the 2022 to 2024 model years due to a potential fire risk linked to a screw issue in the cylinder head cover.

The Q5 is Audi's best-selling model in the U.S., making this recall particularly significant for the manufacturer.

The recall concerns:

• 78,313 regular Audi Q5 models (2022 to 2024), built between July 24, 2021 and August 23, 2024.

• 11,104 Audi Q5 Sportback models (2022 to 2024), produced from August 7, 2021 to July 2, 2024.

2022 Audi Q5 Sportback | Photo: Audi

The problem

The irregular tightening torque of the cylinder head cover screws could lead those screws to loosen over time, causing small oil leaks. If the oil comes into contact with hot engine components, that creates a fire risk. Audi says owners should immediately stop driving their vehicle if they see smoke coming from the engine compartment or detect an unusual odour.

Since the problem first appeared in May 2023, Audi has received 2,539 warranty claims

potentially related to this defect, as well as 11 reports of fires, though it says it is not aware of any injuries or fatalities to date.

A technical note had been sent to dealerships in January 2024 directing them to inspect and replace any loose screws. However, with the increase in reports, Audi opted for an official large-scale recall.

The solution

Owners will receive a notification starting on July 8th. Audi recommends making an appointment at a dealership for an inspection, carried out free of charge. The cylinder head cover screws will be checked, and any that are loose will be replaced and retightened according to the new technical specifications.

The recall is preventive but crucial for the safety of occupants and to avoid costly repairs or serious damage in the event of a fire.

Audi Canada likely to follow suit

The recall is for now announced for the U.S., but it’s very likely that Audi Canada will follow suit, considering the presence of the Q5 in our market. Owners of a 2022-to-2024 Q5 in Canada should remain attentive to Audi's communications and have their vehicle inspected as a precaution.