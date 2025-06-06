The Cadillac Lyriq, the flagship EV intended to lead the brand’s charge into the electric era, is now subject to a major recall. Over 41,000 2023-2024 units are affected due to a software problem that can lead to the sudden shutdown of the 33-inch display screen.

The problem

The massive curved screen, which houses both the driver data cluster and the infotainment centre, can go blank while the vehicle is in motion, leaving the driver without crucial information like the speedometer, rearview camera and certain mandatory safety functions.

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) opened an investigation in March following customer complaints. This investigation identified 1,209 vehicles that experienced a black screen.

GM determined that the majority of incidents involved video control modules that had not been updated to the latest software.

No accidents or injuries have been reported, but the manufacturer still chose to proactively recall the vehicles.

The Cadillac Lyriq | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The solution

Good news: the problem can be fixed with a software update. Owners will have the option of either an over-the-air (OTA) update or a visit to the dealership to have the update performed by a technician. No part replacement is required.

A hiccup for a key model

The all-electric Lyriq is an important model for Cadillac, which has invested it with a bold design and advanced technology and sees it as a crucial element of its transition to electric mobility. This recall, while manageable, nonetheless represents a hiccup on the road for a model that has been drawing first-time Cadillac customers to the brand.