Ford is reigning in its most off-road-ready SUV over a problem with flying fender flares. The automaker has issued a safety recall targeting more than 36,000 Ford Bronco Raptors in the U.S. due to a defect that can cause its signature oversized fender flares to work themselves loose and fly off the vehicle at highway speeds.

For the moment, there’s no official word on whether any Broncos in Canada may have the issue. We await word on a possible Canadian recall.

The recall impacts 36,046 select 2021–2026 top-spec Bronco Raptors built at the Michigan Assembly Plant between October 1, 2021, and May 6, 2026. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the primary concern is the significant road hazard a detached flare poses to other motorists, heavily increasing the risk of a crash.

The problem

The original problem stems from a supplier issue with Ventra Evart. Ford reports that improperly maintained tooling led to mounting holes being manufactured either oversized or undersized. Furthermore, stray fibres and burrs left behind on the components prevented the attachment clips from grabbing on tightly. Over time, the loose fitment allows the massive, heavy-duty flares to wiggle free from the body.

| Photo: B.Charette

The issue originally surfaced in January 2026, when a 2026 Bronco Raptor lost a front fender flare while traveling at a high speed. This prompted a swift internal investigation and a temporary “stop-ship” order at the plant. While Ford has logged 370 warranty claims, 36 field reports and a handful of customer complaints globally, the company notes that no accidents or injuries have been reported.

Raptor owners are advised to keep an eye—and ear—out for warning signs. A failing flare will often show visible gaps, sagging, or misalignment against the vehicle body. Drivers might also notice distinctive rattling, clicking, or flapping noises while driving on the highway.

The solution

For the moment, there isn’t actually a solution identified for the issue, since replacement parts have yet to be made and shipped to dealers. Ford says it will brief its dealership network on August 7, 2026. Initial notification letters will be sent to owners between August 10 and August 14, followed by a second round in late August once parts are widely available.

Dealers will inspect the vehicles and either secure loose flares with new push pins or replace missing flares entirely, free of charge.

Again, we expect to see a similar recall announced by Ford in Canada, but that hasn’t been forthcoming just yet.