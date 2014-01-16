Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Recalls 200,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator Over Fire Risk

Ford is set to issue another recall, this time affecting slightly older vehicles. We know that the company's recent campaigns have mainly affected newly introduced models. This time, 2014-2017 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator are targeted.

The affected models were built between January 16, 2014 and June 30, 2017. More than 163,000 bear the Ford badge, the other 35,000 or so the Lincoln logo. The reason for the recall is that a fire can occur inside the vehicle due to a defective component located behind the glove compartment in front of the passenger seat.

More specifically, the heart of the problem resides inside the fan motor.

According to customers who have encountered the problem, signs of latent trouble include a fan that stops working, as well as a burning smell or smoke coming from the dashboard vents when the vehicle is running.

Affected owners will have their vehicle's front fan motor replaced with a refurbished one at no charge.

“If the customer experiences blower motor symptoms (inoperative, intermittent, excessive noise, burning smell, etc.) prior to the availability of the remedy blower motor, the dealer will install a new blower motor service part of the current design. Once the redesigned, remedy part becomes available, the dealer will replace the blower motor assembly with the new design part,” reads the recall document sent by Ford to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

2015 Lincoln Navigator
Photo: Lincoln
2015 Lincoln Navigator

You May Also Like

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek

Subaru has shared a video showing a new model that seems to be the next generation of the Crosstrek. The revised SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on September...

Defective Parking Brake: 2022 Toyota Tundra and Lexus NX Being Recalled

Defective Parking Brake: 2022 Toyota Tundra and Lexus NX ...

Toyota and Lexus are recalling their Tundra and NX 2022 models, respectively. The recall is necessary due to a problem with the electronic parking brake.

A Quick First Peek at the BMW XM Production Version

A Quick First Peek at the BMW XM Production Version

A sketch showing the production version of BMW XM has just surfaced online. The performance SUV designed by BMW's M division is expected to make its debut be...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Article
2022 Toyota Tundra
Defective Parking Brake: 2022 Toyota Tundra a...
Article
BMW XM
A Quick First Peek at the BMW XM Production V...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 