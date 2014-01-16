Ford is set to issue another recall, this time affecting slightly older vehicles. We know that the company's recent campaigns have mainly affected newly introduced models. This time, 2014-2017 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator are targeted.

The affected models were built between January 16, 2014 and June 30, 2017. More than 163,000 bear the Ford badge, the other 35,000 or so the Lincoln logo. The reason for the recall is that a fire can occur inside the vehicle due to a defective component located behind the glove compartment in front of the passenger seat.

More specifically, the heart of the problem resides inside the fan motor.

According to customers who have encountered the problem, signs of latent trouble include a fan that stops working, as well as a burning smell or smoke coming from the dashboard vents when the vehicle is running.

Affected owners will have their vehicle's front fan motor replaced with a refurbished one at no charge.

“If the customer experiences blower motor symptoms (inoperative, intermittent, excessive noise, burning smell, etc.) prior to the availability of the remedy blower motor, the dealer will install a new blower motor service part of the current design. Once the redesigned, remedy part becomes available, the dealer will replace the blower motor assembly with the new design part,” reads the recall document sent by Ford to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

