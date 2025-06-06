Ford is recalling 492,145 Explorer vehicles from the 2016 and 2017 model-years in the U.S. and another 23,060 in Canada due to an issue with the B-pillar trim. According to Transport Canada, that molding "may not be properly attached. As a result, the trim(s) could loosen and separate from the vehicle."

The problem

The problem originates from a foam ring added behind the B-pillar during assembly, combined with inconsistent application of manual rollers to properly secure the molding. The result: excessive pressure can cause the molding to detach, particularly at the top of the front doors.

Owners might notice a visible detachment when entering or exiting the vehicle, or hear an unusual wind noise while driving.

2017 Ford Explorer Sport | Photo: Ford

Which vehicles are affected?

This recall targets Ford Explorer SUVs assembled between June 2015 and April 2017, so before Ford improved its production line. These vehicles were sold throughout North America, including Canada.

The solution

For now, no definitive fix has been announced. Ford informed its dealerships of the issue in late May and plans to send preliminary owner notification letters between June 9 and June 13. A second recall letter will be sent as soon as a solution becomes available.

Repairs will be performed free of charge at Ford or Lincoln dealerships. To date, no accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the defect.

While awaiting the official fix, 2016-2017 Explorer owners are advised to pay attention to abnormal wind noises or any signs of detachment near the doors.

While large in scale, this recall appears to be more preventive than critical. Ford is acting proactively to prevent incidents on the road and reassure drivers.