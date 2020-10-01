Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford To Recall 375,000 Explorer SUVs over Manufacturing Defect

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ford has announced it is recalling around 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America – including 25,200 in Canada – to fix a manufacturing defect that has up to now caused at least six injuries.

The Explorer models are from the 2013-to-2017 model-years.

According to Ford, “some of the affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair”.

The problem involves a rear toe link that could fracture and affect steering control. This increases the risk of an accident.

The vehicles identified in the recall were built at Ford’s Chicago, Illinois plant between September 4, 2012 and January 25, 2017.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Ford says it is aware of 13 accidents and six injuries related to the manufacturing defect.

Dealerships will inspect the vehicles and replace the parts if found to be defective, said the automaker.

Back in 2019, Ford recalled 1.2 million 2011-2017 Explorer SUVs in North America. That was to address a problem wherein the rear suspension toe link could suffer a fracture, potentially reducing steering control and increasing the risk of an accident.

Reports at the time referred to one case in which a driver reported being pushed to hit a curb because of a broken toe link. Ford reported at that time it was not aware of any injuries arising from the issue.
Ford spokesperson Monique Brentley confirmed that the new recall is related to that safety recall issued June 12, 2019. She also specified, however, that Ford does not divulge details of its relationships with suppliers.

You May Also Like

More than 136,000 Ford Focus cars in Canada recalled

More than 136,000 Ford Focus cars in Canada recalled

Ford announced today that it is recalling close to 1.5 million North American-built 2012-to-2018 Ford Focus cars, including over 136,000 in Canada, due to a ...

Ford Recalling 1.2M Explorers and Over 100,000 F-150s

Ford Recalling 1.2M Explorers and Over 100,000 F-150s

Ford today issued recalls of over 1 million Explorer SUVs, including 28,000 in Canada, as well as more than 100,000 F-150 trucks. While the issues are differ...

Ford Recalling 228,000 Vehicles Over Potential Rear Suspension Breakage

Ford Recalling 228,000 Vehicles Over Potential Rear Suspe...

Ford has announced a new recall affecting 228,000 vehicles, including 15,281 in Canada, for a faulty rear suspension that could break when used heavily for a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Subaru BRZ
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on N...
Article
1982 Mini Cooper S
An Electric Conversion Kit for Old Minis, for...
Article
Audi Is Working on a School Zone and Bus Reco...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will Be Unveiled on November 18
The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Will ...
Video
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 