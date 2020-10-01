Ford has announced it is recalling around 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America – including 25,200 in Canada – to fix a manufacturing defect that has up to now caused at least six injuries.

The Explorer models are from the 2013-to-2017 model-years.

According to Ford, “some of the affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North America states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair”.

The problem involves a rear toe link that could fracture and affect steering control. This increases the risk of an accident.

The vehicles identified in the recall were built at Ford’s Chicago, Illinois plant between September 4, 2012 and January 25, 2017.

Ford says it is aware of 13 accidents and six injuries related to the manufacturing defect.

Dealerships will inspect the vehicles and replace the parts if found to be defective, said the automaker.

Back in 2019, Ford recalled 1.2 million 2011-2017 Explorer SUVs in North America. That was to address a problem wherein the rear suspension toe link could suffer a fracture, potentially reducing steering control and increasing the risk of an accident.

Reports at the time referred to one case in which a driver reported being pushed to hit a curb because of a broken toe link. Ford reported at that time it was not aware of any injuries arising from the issue.

Ford spokesperson Monique Brentley confirmed that the new recall is related to that safety recall issued June 12, 2019. She also specified, however, that Ford does not divulge details of its relationships with suppliers.