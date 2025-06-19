Ford has ordered its dealerships to halt test drives and deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV as it issues a recall of some 300,000 units of the EV worldwideé A battery issue can prevent the doors from unlocking, preventing passengers from getting out..

The manufacturer is recalling 196,911 units from 2021-2025 model-years in the U.S, as well as 32,569 vehicles in Canada. The recall also affects some 120,000 Mach-Es sold in other markets.

| Photo: D.Rufiange

The problem

An unexpected discharge of the 12-volt battery can cause the electronic front door locks to "maintain their last locked/unlocked state," according to a preliminary recall notice sent to dealerships on June 16 and obtained by Automotive News.

The problem could result in people becoming trapped inside the vehicle.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.

The solution

"A software update will soon be available to address this recall," a brand spokesperson stated after the Detroit News reported on the recall and the halt in deliveries.