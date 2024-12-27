Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning for Steering Defect

Ford has issued a major recall for its 2023-2024 F-150 Lightning. Around 12,000 units of the electric pickup are affected due to a defect related to the front upper control arm. The problem could lead to a loss of steering control, significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

An alarming incident

The defect has already led to a serious accident: an F-150 Lightning swerved without warning onto a highway guardrail at 100 km/h. An inspection revealed that the nut connecting the upper control arm to the rocket assembly was missing, causing the joint to separate. The truck had been driven only 1,028 km.

Affected models, and cause of problem

The recall applies to F-150 Lightnings produced between November 5, 2023 and February 13, 2024. Ford explains that the problem stems from a loose nut on the ball joint, which secures the upper control arm to the rocket assembly.

Ford points at a misalignment of the clamping tool during manufacture, generating lateral forces preventing correct clamping. Affected vehicles may exhibit unusual vibrations, rattling or knocking noises.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning, badging | Photo: Ford

Measures taken by Ford

Ford has identified two field reports and one warranty claim related to this defect. Starting February 3, 2025, owners will receive a notification to consult a dealer.

Technicians will perform a tightening test on the affected nut. If it fails, the nut and spindle assembly will be replaced.

One of many recalls for the Lightning

The F-150 Lightning, a pioneer of the electric pickup segment, is no stranger to recalls. In recent years, Ford has had to fix problems with the battery and cabin heating system and address fire hazards.

Advice to owners

If you own a 2023 or 2024 F-150 Lightning and notice strange noises or an unstable ride, have your vehicle inspected immediately. Prevention is better than cure, especially in the face of such a critical defect.