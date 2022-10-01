• GMC is recalling over 700 Hummer EV models due to a problem with water seepage in the battery pack. This is the second NHTSA recall of the Hummer EV.

• GMC voluntarily recalled the Hummer EV in late August for another water infiltration issue.

• In total, 735 Hummer EVs and 89 BrightDrop Zevo 600 vans are affected by the recall.

• As of now, a solution to the problem is still being worked on.

The Hummer EV may be new to the market, but GMC's electric pickup truck is already on its second recall. The first was last March, when the truck was called into the shop to fix a problem with the lights. This time, more than 700 2022 and 2023 Hummer EVs are being recalled over an issue with water seepage in the battery pack. Simply put, the battery pack is not properly sealed.

In connection with the recall, the company has ordered deliveries of the model stopped. A solution to the problem is still being worked on.

Specifically, the campaign involves 735 units of the Hummer EV and 89 units of the BrightDrop Zevo 600 pickup truck. While these vehicles are completely distinct and cater to very different customer bases, they are affected by the same problem. As GMC puts it, “the high-voltage battery pack enclosure in some of these vehicles may not have been properly sealed.”

Photo: B.Charette 2022 GMC Hummer EV - Rear

Getting this fixed is obviously important - water can wreak havoc on a high-voltage battery. GMC told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it found three models with this problem. One of those was an internal test vehicle that lost power while driving; the other two were customer-owned models that would not start.

GMC is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this problem. It estimates that about 1 percent of the models being recalled will turn out to suffer from the defect.

GMC plans to contact owners on November 28, 2022.

This isn't the first time the Hummer EV has experienced a water seepage issue. In August 2022, GM voluntarily repaired 424 units of the Hummer EV and Zevo 600 van due to a high-voltage connector that was susceptible to premature corrosion. The problem allowed water to seep into the battery pack. In that case, the repair was simple and involved the addition of a sealant.