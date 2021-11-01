The GMC Hummer EV has only just made its U.S. debut (it will be launching later this year in Canada), and now it has undergone another rite of passage, that of a first recall. Happily for Hummer EV owners and for General Motors, the problem is a minor one and not expensive to fix. Still, it’s worth noting, as all recalls are.

That’s because it involves safety, of course, but also because when it comes to brand-new models, it’s always worth noting to see what kind of glitches might be cropping up. As it happens, in this case we may be looking at one of the cheapest recalls in General Motors history. For one thing, only 10 units have to be called back for the fix.

The problem requiring that fix? According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 2022 Hummer EVs manufactured between Oct. 5, 2021, and Jan. 20, 2022, do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, which relates to “lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment.”

GM decided to recall the models it believes are afflicted with the problem reported by NHTSA – all 10 of them. The company said the models that were built after Jan. 20 received “parts containing corrected software or were repaired prior to shipment.”

According to NHTSA, the affected vehicles have faulty software embedded in the microcontroller. The software can cause one or two of the lights to become inoperable or to remain fully or partially lit. If the light stops working, all the functions of the light (braking, turn signal, reversing, side marker light, clearance light) are disabled. On the contrary, if a taillight remains fully or partially on, all (or some) functions will remain on at all times, even after the vehicle has stopped.

Needless to say, this defect represents a safety risk. When GM became aware of the situation, it issued a voluntary recall to address the non-compliance to the regulation.

The fix involves replacing the light assemblies if deemed necessary, with work covered by warranty.

In an update, a GM representatives informed Motor 1 yesterday that the automaker had already contacted the owners of the 10 Hummer EVs affected by the bug, and that repairs have now been completed on all 10 vehicles.