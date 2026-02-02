In a sequel to an earlier recall issued back in the spring of 2024, Toyota is recalling just under 20,000 units of the Prius and Prius Prime (2023-2026 model-year) hybrid models in Canada – in addition to 142,000 cars in the U.S. - to address a potential problem with the rear doors that could lead to a short circuit. That short circuit could in some cases cause a door to “open unexpectedly while driving,”, explains Transport Canada.

Transport Canada identifies this recall as 2026-034 and explains that it is an expansion of a recall identified as 2024-228. It’s important to note that vehicles repaired under that earlier recall also need to be repaired if identified as part of this new one.

The problem

In some situations, water could infiltrate into the rear doors and reach their electrical switches, creating the risk of a short circuit. And that could in turn cause a door to open unexpectedly while the vehicle is in motion, which creates a clear risk for vehicle occupants.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The solution

Toyota’s service centres will adjust the circuits of the electrical switches in both the right-side and left-side rear doors so that the switches don’t activate even in the event of a short-circuit.

Until that work is done, owners are asked to activate the vehicle’s auto lock function for the doors.

Toyota plans to inform owners of affected vehicles by mail between now and mid-March.