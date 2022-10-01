• Hyundai and Kia are recalling a total of some 130,000 vehicles; several models are affected.

• This is the third recall for the two automakers recently, each time due to problems with circuit boards.

• In this instance, problems with the pump regulating the transmission oil are at the heart of the issue.

• Hyundai is recalling 61,861 vehicles, Kia 69,038.

Hyundai and Kia’s recent problems with circuit boards and microchips continue. After being forced to recall four models due to two problems with chips in their hitch-system accessories, the companies are recalling some 130,000 vehicles to another problem, this time with the chips controlling the oil pump in the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission found in several Hyundai Group models.

In all, eight models are being recalled:

- Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021 and 2022

- Hyundai Sonata, 2021 and 2022

- Hyundai Veloster N, 2021 and 2022

- Hyundai Elantra N, 2022

- Hyundai Kona N, 2022

- Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022

- Kia K5, 2021 to 2023

- Kia Sorento, 2021 and 2022

The problem is that a potentially poorly executed solder job could allow a component on the board to come loose. If this happens, it could cause the pump to malfunction. If this happens, warning lights, audible warnings and the "stop safely immediately” signal will alert the driver. The vehicle will go into safety mode to prevent further damage.

So far, so good. More problematic is that the transmission control unit gives the driver between 20 and 30 seconds to pull over to a safe location before disengaging the transmission clutches.

It is important to be able to get to a safe place within that time. Without clutch engagement, the car will not move.



In all, 53,142 Hyundai vehicles are being recalled in the United States and another 8,719 in Canada. At Kia, 69,038 units are affected in all, including 65,612 Sorentos. The manufacturers believe the problem affects no more than one percent of the affected models.

As for the solution to the problem, owners will be asked to bring their vehicle in to have the transmission inspected and the software updated. Dealers will replace defective transmissions free of charge and download new transmission control unit programming that will extend fail-safe operation to give drivers more time to pull over to a safe location in the event of a problem.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out by early December.