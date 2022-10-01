Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Defective Transmission-Oil Pump: Hyundai and Kia Are Recalling 130,000 vehicles

•    Hyundai and Kia are recalling a total of some 130,000 vehicles; several models are affected.

•    This is the third recall for the two automakers recently, each time due to problems with circuit boards.

•    In this instance, problems with the pump regulating the transmission oil are at the heart of the issue.

•    Hyundai is recalling 61,861 vehicles, Kia 69,038.

Hyundai and Kia’s recent problems with circuit boards and microchips continue. After being forced to recall four models due to two problems with chips in their hitch-system accessories, the companies are recalling some 130,000 vehicles to another problem, this time with the chips controlling the oil pump in the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission found in several Hyundai Group models. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2021 KIA Sorento
Photo: D.Rufiange
2021 KIA Sorento

In all, eight models are being recalled:

- Hyundai Santa Fe, 2021 and 2022
- Hyundai Sonata, 2021 and 2022
- Hyundai Veloster N, 2021 and 2022
- Hyundai Elantra N, 2022
- Hyundai Kona N, 2022
- Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022
- Kia K5, 2021 to 2023
- Kia Sorento, 2021 and 2022

The problem is that a potentially poorly executed solder job could allow a component on the board to come loose. If this happens, it could cause the pump to malfunction. If this happens, warning lights, audible warnings and the "stop safely immediately” signal will alert the driver. The vehicle will go into safety mode to prevent further damage. 

So far, so good. More problematic is that the transmission control unit gives the driver between 20 and 30 seconds to pull over to a safe location before disengaging the transmission clutches. 

It is important to be able to get to a safe place within that time. Without clutch engagement, the car will not move.
    
In all, 53,142 Hyundai vehicles are being recalled in the United States and another 8,719 in Canada. At Kia, 69,038 units are affected in all, including 65,612 Sorentos. The manufacturers believe the problem affects no more than one percent of the affected models. 

As for the solution to the problem, owners will be asked to bring their vehicle in to have the transmission inspected and the software updated. Dealers will replace defective transmissions free of charge and download new transmission control unit programming that will extend fail-safe operation to give drivers more time to pull over to a safe location in the event of a problem.

Owner notification letters will be mailed out by early December.

2022 Hyundai Kona N, back
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Hyundai Kona N, back

You May Also Like

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Top 30 Models Expected in 2021-2022: The SUVs (and Pickups)

Auto123 makes its choices of the 30 most anticipated models that will be arriving in Canada in 2021-2022, and even in 2023. Today, 10 notable SUVs and pickup...

Hyundai Expands Recall of Hyundai Accents, Elantras Over Seatbelt Defect

Hyundai Expands Recall of Hyundai Accents, Elantras Over ...

Hyundai is expanding a recall on its Accent and Elantra models. The problem involves seat belts that may not function properly in a crash.

Software Issue Leads to Recall of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6

Software Issue Leads to Recall of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6

Hyundai and Kia are recalling their new Ioniq 5 and EV6 electric models to fix a problem with the gear shifter. A software issue could cause them to roll awa...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Lincoln Model L 100 concept
Lincoln Gives Dealers an ‘Invest or Go’ Ultim...
Article
2022 Hummer GMC EV
Over $6,000 to Replace the GMC Hummer EV’s Ta...
Article
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Defective Rear Seats: Mercedes-Benz Recalls 6...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 