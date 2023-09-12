Kia is recalling just under 145,000 Sorento SUVs (2022 and 2023 model-years) due to a problem with the rearview camera. The image from that camera meant to be projected on the multimedia screen may not be displayed correctly.

It’s important to stress how indispensable this technology has become. Modern vehicles are big and there is a zone behind them where drivers simply can't see anything when backing up. If a child is behind a vehicle when you need to perform a manoeuvre, a properly working camera system could save their life.

That's why it's imperative to report any problems with rearview cameras. What's more, all vehicles built after May 2018 must be equipped with a working rearview camera. Without that, they are simply not compliant, and thus not street-legal.

In the current-generation Kia Sorento, unveiled for the 2021 model-year, the problem with the rearview camera involves the clips that secure it to the rear. Those clips can break, causing the camera to slip. If that happens, it can no longer display the correct image on the screen.

A 2022 Kia Sorento's rear hatch with backup camera Photo: D.Boshouwers

Problems with rearview cameras are common throughout the industry; recalls are not uncommon:

• Last July, 227,000 Mazda 3 hatchbacks and CX-3 SUVs were recalled due to a wiring harness that could come loose when driving or closing the hatchback, resulting in a flickering or non-existent image on the screen.

• Early last year, Ford recalled over a million Mustangs for a similar problem.

• In May 2021, Mercedes-Benz recalled more than 342,000 2019-2021 sedans and SUVs due to a rearview camera that could stop working when the vehicle is in reverse.

• Over at Stellantis, 318,000 Ram, Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler products were the subject of a campaign.

• Honda, Toyota, Nissan and BMW also issued similar recalls.

2022-2023 Sorento owners will be notified by mail by October 27. Dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera housing if necessary, at no cost to owners.